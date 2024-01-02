Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 177,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 177,351 shares.The stock last traded at $14.99 and had previously closed at $14.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $396.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Gauthier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director John J. Gauthier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hamilton Investments, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,694 shares of company stock worth $520,410.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.