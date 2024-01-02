Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Trading 0.5% Higher

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €216.30 ($237.69) and last traded at €216.30 ($237.69). 54,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €215.20 ($236.48).

Hannover Rück Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €213.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €203.92.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

