HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HONE opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $548.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

