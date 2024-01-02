Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Down to $32.30

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $31.10. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 126,997 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

