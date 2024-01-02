Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.29. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 552,110 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.