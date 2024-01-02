Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Up 21.2% in December

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 395,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
HARP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.
HARP traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 86,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,816. The company has a market cap of $186.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.10. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 893.55% and a negative net margin of 81.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
