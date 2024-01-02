Hartford Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 1.62% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 285,663 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 194,622 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 290,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 169,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 107,301 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 98,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,892. The stock has a market cap of $443.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $44.88.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.