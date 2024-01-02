Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 585.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

