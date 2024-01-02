Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,526,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,493,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $105.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

