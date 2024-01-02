Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $6.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.47. 3,876,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,750. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $165.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

