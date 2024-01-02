Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $7.03 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April comprises about 1.6% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 2.91% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 713,574 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,779,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,069,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 203.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period.

Shares of DAPR remained flat at $32.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,128 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

