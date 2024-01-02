Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,905. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

