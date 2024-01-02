Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,850,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

GPC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.33. 351,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.60. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

