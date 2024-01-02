Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,681 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. 2,850,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

