Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after buying an additional 7,575,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Hasbro by 595.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

