Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stock Holdings Lessened by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $111,094.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,008.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $36.23. 9,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,884. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $589.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

