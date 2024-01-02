Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading 9.9% Higher

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.59. 3,938,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,466,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $901.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HE. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

