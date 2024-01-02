HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Update

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 110,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,572.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

HBT Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,220. The company has a market capitalization of $677.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.81 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

