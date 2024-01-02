Head-To-Head Comparison: NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX)

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroMetrix and Carmell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $8.26 million 0.45 -$4.42 million ($5.52) -0.62 Carmell N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Carmell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Carmell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroMetrix.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -86.64% -25.71% -24.14% Carmell N/A -122.39% -2.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Carmell

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

