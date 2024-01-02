Head-To-Head Survey: RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF)

Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) and RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Watches of Switzerland Group and RealReal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watches of Switzerland Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal 0 5 3 0 2.38

Profitability

RealReal has a consensus price target of $3.45, suggesting a potential upside of 75.13%. Given RealReal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RealReal is more favorable than Watches of Switzerland Group.

This table compares Watches of Switzerland Group and RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watches of Switzerland Group N/A N/A N/A RealReal -32.78% N/A -28.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Watches of Switzerland Group and RealReal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watches of Switzerland Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RealReal $603.49 million 0.33 -$196.45 million ($1.85) -1.06

Watches of Switzerland Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RealReal.

Summary

RealReal beats Watches of Switzerland Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services. Watches of Switzerland Group plc was founded in 1775 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

