Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.50

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 176.50 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.23), with a volume of 137921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.22).

Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £372.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Henderson European Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,352.94%.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

