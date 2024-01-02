Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.50

Shares of Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.80), with a volume of 247954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.80).

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £298.72 million, a P/E ratio of 613.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.50.

About Henderson EuroTrust

(Get Free Report)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson EuroTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson EuroTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.