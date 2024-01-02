Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Shares Down 0.5%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.65). 78,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 68,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.66).

The firm has a market cap of £278.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,386.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.59.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

