Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 54,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

