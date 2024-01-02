Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 89523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

Hercules Site Services Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £14.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,249.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.77.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering business. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Hire of Suction Excavators, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

