Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. 234,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 385,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.07 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 27.33%. On average, analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hesai Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,083 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $9,376,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the second quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $2,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

