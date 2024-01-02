Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 229,329 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for about 2.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Hess worth $117,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.63. 417,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average is $147.36.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

