Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 24.9% in December

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on HESM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HESM
Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.68%.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hess Midstream
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- One fast-food stock is expected to outperform all others in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.