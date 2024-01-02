Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 24.9% in December

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HESM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HESM

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.68%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.