Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. 43,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

