Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Update

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile



Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

