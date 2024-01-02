HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $14.24

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $14.55. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 28,775 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 9,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,518,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 109,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,997. 83.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 36.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

