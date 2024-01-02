Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Up 21.8% in December

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 767,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 353,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 371,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.47. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $16,490,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

