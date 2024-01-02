HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 432,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $647,000. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 207,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 120,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 33,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HLVX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 22,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,838. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. HilleVax has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that HilleVax will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLVX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

