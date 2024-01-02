Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HGV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after buying an additional 3,408,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,554,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

