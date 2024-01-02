Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Up to $40.18

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.18, but opened at $41.40. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 137,799 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $41,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.