HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

HireRight Stock Performance

NYSE HRT opened at $13.45 on Friday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 million, a PE ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.57 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

