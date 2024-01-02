Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 191.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
SQQQ stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
