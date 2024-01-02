Hoey Investments Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.19. The firm has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

