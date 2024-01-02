Hoey Investments Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %

Allstate stock opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $144.99.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.