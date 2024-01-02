Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $162.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.03 and a 52-week high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

