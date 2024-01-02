Hoey Investments Inc. Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $706.49 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $658.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

