Hoey Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

