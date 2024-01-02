Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $486.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.22 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.