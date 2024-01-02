Hoey Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $294.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

