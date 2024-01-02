Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 135 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $255.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

