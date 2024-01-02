Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 151 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $270.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.53. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

