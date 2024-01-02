Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 951 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DOV opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

