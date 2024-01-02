Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 958 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

EMR stock opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Stephens decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

