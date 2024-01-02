Hoey Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $92.29.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

