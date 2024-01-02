Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $311.50

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 311.50 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 300.50 ($3.83), with a volume of 231996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($3.90).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BOWL. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 410 ($5.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £515.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 276.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.